Maryland man sentenced to 10 years after attacking woman with semen-filled syringe

CHURCHTON, Md. (WTVO) – A Maryland man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after attacking a woman with a semen-filled syringe in 2020.

Thomas Bryon Stemen, who pled guilty to the crime back in June, was charged with first and second degree assault, according to WTTG.

The sentencing is the outcome of an ordeal that happened at Christopher’s Fine Foods in Churchton, Md. back in 2020.

Katie Peters was returning her shopping cart at the local grocery store on Feb. 18, 2020, when she said she felt Stemen jab her with the syringe as she walked past, according to WTTG. Peters claimed that after Stemen stabbed her, he leaned in and asked, “I know, it feels like a bee sting, doesn’t it?”

While Peters said she originally thought she was burned by a cigarette, she did not realize she had been stabbed until she found a hole in her pants. She reportedly started taking medicine as a precautionary method.

“I have no clue what was in that needle. It could be rat poison, HIV, [drugs], I don’t know what’s in that needle,” said Peters.

Stemen, who has recently moved to Ohio, had been charged with six prior convictions between 1986 and 1996.