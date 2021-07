Massive internet outage hits dozens of services on Thursday

MEYRIN, SWITZERLAND – APRIL 19: A detailed view in the CERN Computer / Data Centre and server farm of the 1450 m2 main room during a behind the scenes tour at CERN, the World’s Largest Particle Physics Laboratory on April 19, 2017 in Meyrin, Switzerland. Experiments at CERN generate colossal amounts of data (the LHC experiments produce over 30 petabytes of data per year). The Data Centre stores it, and sends it around the world for analysis. Archiving the vast quantities of data is an essential function at CERN. CERN has more than 130 Petabytes of stored data (the equivalent of 700 years of full HD-quality movies). CERN does not have the computing or financial resources to crunch all of the data on site, so in 2002 it turned to grid computing to share the burden with computer centres around the world. The centre maintains disk and tape servers, which need to be upgraded regularly. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

A widespread internet outage is impacting hundreds of websites including Amazon, UPS, Southwest Airlines, and more.



The cause for the outage remains unknown, however, Akamai global content delivery network has confirmed a widespread issue to its Edge DNS service. In a statement, Akamai said they are “aware of an emerging issue with the Edge DNS service.”

According to DownDetector, the outage is impacting PlayStation, Fidelity, FedEx, UPS, AirBNB, Home Depot, Disney, and more.

In a statement on its website, Oracle acknowledged the Akamai issue is impacting its web services.

Last month, a major outage hit Fastly and took down some of the world’s top websites. The company blamed the outage on a software bug that was triggered when a customer changed a setting.

The problem at Fastly meant internet users couldn’t connect to a host of popular websites including The New York Times, the Guardian, Twitch, Reddit and the British government’s homepage.

“We experienced a global outage due to an undiscovered software bug that surfaced on June 8 when it was triggered by a valid customer configuration change,” Nick Rockwell, Fastly’s senior vice president of engineering and infrastructure, said in a blog post.

He said the outage was “broad and severe” but the company quickly identified, isolated and disabled the problem and after 49 minutes, most of its network was up and running again. The bug had been included in a software update that was rolled out in May and Rockwell said the company is trying to figure out why it wasn’t detected during testing.

The incident highlighted how much of the global internet is dependent on a handful of behind-the-scenes companies like Fastly that provide vital infrastructure, and it amplified concerns about how vulnerable they are to more serious disruption.

