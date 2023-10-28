(WTVO) — Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54, TMZ reported on Saturday.

Perry was found unconscious in a jacuzzi on Saturday at an Los Angeles-area home, according to TMZ.

The actor’s cause of death has yet to be determined, however inital reports indicate Perry died by drowning.

No foul play is suspected and no drugs were found on the scene, law enforcement reportedly told TMZ.

The Canadian-raised actor gained international recognition for his performance as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom ‘Friends’ from 1994 to 2004.

Perry became one of the highest-paid actors of his generation, earning over $1 million per episode of ‘Friends’ in 2002.

He later earned Emmy and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for his leading role in the 2006 television film ‘The Ron Clark Story.’