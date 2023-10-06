(WTVO) — On Friday, McDonald’s confirmed that its famed Boo Buckets are returning for Halloween.

The collectible pails, which feature new designs, including a monster, skeleton, mummy, and a vampire, will be given away with Happy Meal purchases.

“Let’s be honest… spooky season isn’t official until Boo Buckets are back at McDonald’s,” a statement said. “Starting Oct. 17, fans can get in the Halloween spirit at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide with four new Halloween Happy Meal® designs, including: Monster, Skeleton, Mummy and Vampire.”

The “Boo Buckets” were introduced in 1986 for trick-or-treating, and vanished after 2016. The buckets can adequately hold burgers, fries and plenty of Halloween candy, which will be perfect for trick-or-treating.

They were reintroduced in 2022.