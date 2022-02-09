(WTVO) — McDonald’s legendary Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be returning on February 21.

The unmistakable minty-green hue of the treat is almost as famous as the drink itself, and McDonald’s is letting fans in on the “secret ingredient” that makes it so iconic for the first time.

The official color of the Shamrock Shake is hex code #cbf2ac. Starting on February 21, that code will reportedly unlock another tasty secret.

The desserts will only be available at participating McDonald’s locations.