CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — McDonald’s is bringing back a retro Halloween Happy Meal item from the dead, again.

“Spooky szn isn’t official until Boo Buckets are back at McDonald’s,” said the fast food behemoth, announcing the return of the retro holiday item.

“Starting Oct. 17, fans can get in the Halloween spirit at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide with four new Halloween Happy Meal® designs, including: Monster, Skeleton, Mummy and Vampire,” said McDonald’s in a statement.

The trick-or-treat pails were first introduced in 1986 and returned for Halloween regularly before being discontinued.

Three buckets were brought back in 2022.