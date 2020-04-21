McDonald’s to offer free ‘Thank You Meals’ to healthcare workers, first responders

FILE – This Nov. 25, 2019, file photo shows McDonald’s sign above the fast food restaurant near downtown Los Angeles. The Labor Department issued a final rule Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, that clarifies when a worker is employed by more than one company, an issue that affects franchise businesses such as McDonald’s and firms that have outsourced services such as cleaning and maintenance. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

(WFRV) – McDonald’s has announced it will offer free ‘Thank You Meals’ to healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters, and paramedics between April 22 and May 5 as a token of appreciation.

“While the majority of America is staying home, McDonald’s has remained open, with our franchisees and hardworking restaurant employees serving hot meals to communities who need quick and affordable options, especially those on the frontlines such as healthcare workers and first responders,” McDonald’s said in a release. “The company is grateful for the ongoing dedication and commitment of McDonald’s employees who enable McDonald’s to stay open to serve our communities during these challenging times.”

Each ‘Thank You Meal’ will be available at no charge via drive thru or carry out at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide. The meals are available during breakfast, lunch, or dinner and will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks, and a side featuring small fries or a hash brown, along with a note of appreciation.

It will be served in McDonald’s iconic Happy Meal box, in the hopes of bringing a smile along with delicious food, according to the company.

“We have been inspired by the way our franchisees have been going above and beyond to support their local communities throughout this trying time,” said Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald’s USA. “I couldn’t be more proud of how our company, franchisees and supplier partners have come together to give back to those who are working tirelessly for our country. That is truly our McDonald’s system at its best.”

According to McDonald’s, day or night, frontline heroes can simply show their work badge, or be in uniform, to receive one of the below Thank You Meal options:

Breakfast

A choice of an Egg McMuffin®, Chicken McGriddles® or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.



Lunch and Dinner

A choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets® or a Filet-O-Fish® will be offered. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.



McDonald’s says Thank You Meals are available at participating locations. A valid ID is required and meals are limited to one per person per day. McDonald’s adds that menu options may vary by location. For more information, visit McDonalds.com.

McDonald’s says it has implemented nearly 50 new safety measures to ensure the well-being of its employees and is continuing to explore additional safety steps in accordance with guidance issued by local and national health authorities including the CDC.

