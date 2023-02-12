ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some states are now allowing people on Medicaid to use the benefit for food and nutritional counseling.

It is part of the Biden administration’s exploration of “Food as Medicine” programs, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The idea is that providing low-income people with better food can lead to broad health benefits and lower costs.

Programs include fruit and vegetable box home deliveries, medically tailored meals for people with conditions like diabetes and stocking pantries for pregnant women.