(WTVO) — The Illinois winner of July’s Mega Millions jackpot has still yet to claim their prize, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The ticket, sold in Des Plaines, perfectly matched the Mega Millions drawing, landing the third-largest lottery prize in the nation.

The winning ticket — with numbers 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14 — was bought at a Speedway gas station, at 885 E. Touhy Avenue.

No one has yet come forward to claim the $1.337 billion reward.

It is possible they are consulting with legal, tax, or financial advisors, which experts recommend you do before claiming large lottery prizes.

The winner has one full year from the drawing date to claim the prize. If it is never claimed, it would set a record as the largest unclaimed lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

In 2006, a $31 million prize was left unclaimed in Queens, New York.

But if the Mega Millions jackpot isn’t claimed within the required time, states that participated in the game will get back the funds they contributed to the pot, according to the game’s website.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.