(WTVO) — The Mega Millions grand prize is still up for grabs, and continues to grow.

No winners were announced over the holiday weekend, so the jackpot is now worth $565 million. That is the sixth-largest payout ever.

Illinois and California each sold one ticket that matched five of the six numbers. Those winners will each get $1 million.

The last prize was drawn in mid-October by two people. They shared $502 million.