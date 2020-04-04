Meijer announces new efforts to keep customers and team members safe

GRAND RAPIDS, MI. (WCIA) — Meijer announced today additional steps it is taking to make its stores safe for both shoppers and team members.

In addition to amplifying its communication to customers about social distancing practices, Meijer is now asking its customers to limit the number of shoppers who come to the store on each trip.

Following are the newest steps the retailer has taken to help make the stores as safe as possible:

Asking customers to limit the number of shoppers per trip, while understanding that some customers may need additional assistance

Implementing processes to monitor the number of customers in our stores. This includes managing the number of customers shopping to support proper social distancing practices

Conducting daily health screenings and temperature checks of team members as they arrive at the store

Completing installation of protective plexiglass shields at all check lanes and pharmacies in its 248 supercenters and stores

Adding signage and broadcast announcements inside the store educating customers about proper social distancing

Temporarily suspending the weekly sales ad beginning April 12 to decrease customer count inside the store

These new steps supplement the previous actions the retailer has implemented, which include:

Suspending the use of reusable bags by customers in its stores unless they’re being used for the retailer’s Shop & Scan program

Discontinued accepting beverage containers for return at its Michigan stores

Temporarily removed Sandy the Pony from the front end of its stores

Placed decals on the floor 6 feet apart in areas where customers may congregate, such as lines for check lanes, pharmacy, and service desk counters

Suggesting customers use the length of their shopping carts to gauge appropriate distance from others where there aren’t decals on the floor

Implemented reduced shopping hours to support deeper cleaning overnight and re-stocking efficiency

Implemented dedicated shopping hours for senior citizens, customers with chronic health conditions and essential service worker

Encouraging the use of the “express pay” option through the Meijer pharmacy enhanced text messaging program, which provides a contactless experience when picking up most prescriptions

“We continue to look for additional ways to ensure the safety of our customers and team members in the face of this difficult challenge,” Meijer President & Chief Executive Officer Rick Keyes said. “By working together, we can reduce the spread of this virus and help keep our communities safe.”