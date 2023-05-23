(WTVO) — Residents who are planning to travel for the Memorial Day weekend can expect lots of company.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) expects flights to meet or exceed pre-pandemic levels, with 51,000 flights being expected to take off on Thursday alone.

Airline staffing shortages and others problems cause widespread delays and cancelations last year. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that this will be the system’s first big test of the summer.

“This weekend will be a test of the system,” Buttigieg said. “We’re working with the airlines wherever we can to take steps that are going to help them reduce conjunction and increase capacity, and then when things go wrong, we’re using our tools to press airlines to continue improving customer service.”

Buttigieg also urged travelers to check out the “USDOT Airline Customer Service Dashboard,” which lets travelers know what kind of compensation they are entitled to for delayed or canceled flights.