(WTVO) — AAA said that this may be the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000.

It projects that 42.3 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home.

AAA has shared some tips that may help ease travel miseries. Residents who plan to drive should leave as early in the morning as possible. They advised that the worst time to be on the road is Friday between 3-6 p.m.

Those that are traveling by air should expect packed airports. They should have backup plans in place just in case.

Finally, AAA encouraged travelers to be patient and kind.