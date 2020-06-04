Memorial service for George Floyd held Thursday

(CNN) — The first of several George Floyd memorials takes place Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis.

This service comes one-day after charges were filed against more police officers who were at the scene of Floyd’s death.

Ten days after his death, George Floyd will be remembered at a small memorial service at north central university in Minneapolis.

“We want justice for what’s going on right now. And I appreciate everyone showing support and love,” said Floyd’s son, Quincy.

The Reverend Al Sharpton is delivering the eulogy, and Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump will give a “national statement.”

“Let’s take a breath collectively, for all of the marginalized and disenfranchised and dehumanized people, whether black, brown, white, or red,” Crump said.

Floyd’s death has sparked protests nationwide, as well as comments from former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

“As activists and everyday citizens raise their voices, we need to be clear about where change is going to happen and how we can bring about that change,” Obama said.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin whose knee was on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine-minutes, is facing upgraded charges of second-degree murder.

Three other officers are also facing charges of aiding and abetting him and are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

A public viewing and a memorial service for Floyd will be held Saturday in Raeford, North Carolina, and a public memorial is scheduled for Monday in Houston.

