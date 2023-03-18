MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVO) — A Memphis police lieutenant involved in the Tyre Nichols beating has retired just a day before a hearing to fire him.

Dewayne Smith was a 25-year veteran with the Memphis Police Department. Documents show that Smith ignored Nichols when he said he could not breath and failed to call for medical help.

Smith was also not wearing his body camera during the beating. Nichols died a few days later.

Six other Memphis Police officers were fired following the incident. Five are facing criminal charges.

Smith has not been charged in the case