MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVO) — The mother of a 4-year-old reported missing on Thursday told authorities that the girl had been dead for weeks after she was beaten into unconsciousness by the mother’s boyfriend, according to a police affidavit obtained by the Associated Press.

Brittany Jackson, 24, allegedly reported the child missing Thursday morning, claiming she had last seen her around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night before going to bed.

When she woke up, Jackson said she found text messages from her aunt that “the front door is open.”

That’s when she realized the child was missing and called police.

A search for the girl was conducted, and remains believed to be Jackson’s daughter were found later that day, near the apartment where she lived.

On Friday, police alleged that Jackson had given them false information. Jackson told investigators that her boyfriend, Jaylon Hobson, 21, had physically attacked the girl multiple times in the previous weeks.

After the last attack, the child was left unconscious; Hobson was unable to revive her and Jackson allegedly admitted she did not render aid.

The girl’s body sat inside several trash bags for weeks before being moved to a garbage container outside the apartment Thursday morning.

Jackson is charged with aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse and filing a false offense report while Hobson has been charged with filing a false offense report. Hobson denies involvement in the death.