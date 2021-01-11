Michael Madigan suspends campaign for Illinois House Speaker

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO/WGN/AP)–Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan has suspended his campaign for a 19th term, according to an official statement released Monday.

Madigan adds the decision is not a withdrawal, and that the Democratic Caucus can find another candidate to get sixty votes for the position.

Now the official statement. pic.twitter.com/tHi23lblpy — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) January 11, 2021

Madigan has lost support among House members since he was implicated in a federal bribery investigation involving utility ComEd. Madigan has not been charged with a crime and has denied wrongdoing. But in a caucus vote Sunday, his support came nine votes short out of the 60 needed for his retention. He is still well ahead of his two challengers.

The suspension doesn’t mean Madigan has put a full end to campaigning. According to the Capitol Bureau Chief at WCIA, the Speaker is calling his 51 supporters to pick their next-best option.

Even in his press release announcing he’s suspending his campaign, Madigan is still campaigning. The Speaker is inviting his 51 supporters to pick their next-best option. He appears to be positioning himself to jump back in and unify a further divided caucus later. — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) January 11, 2021

This is a developing story…

