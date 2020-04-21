Michelle Obama launches weekly reading series for children

(KGET) — The latest celebrity to host reading time? Michelle Obama.

The former first lady announced on Twitter on Friday that she was partnering with PBS Kids and Penguin Random House to host a weekly read-along series, “Mondays with Michelle Obama.”

Obama, who launched the series Monday, will read from some of her favorite children’s books through May 11.

The first, “The Gruffalo,” received tens of thousands of likes on social media.

“As a little kid, I loved to read aloud. And when I became a parent, I found such joy in sharing the magic of storytelling with my own children — and then later, as First Lady, with kids everywhere,” Obama said in a statement.

“At this time when so many families are under so much stress, I’m excited to give kids a chance to practice their reading and hear some wonderful stories (and to give parents and caretakers a much-needed break).”

Families can view the livestream at 11 a.m. CT on PBS KIDS’ Facebook and YouTube, as well as Penguin Random House’s Facebook.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

