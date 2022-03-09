MICHIGAN (WTVO) — A Republican candidate for Michigan’s House of Representatives is under fire for a controversial comment in which he made an analogy to sexual assault.

Robert Regan, who won a special election for a seat in District 74, was speaking on a Facebook Live stream for the Michigan Rescue Coalition when he said, “Having three daughters, I tell my daughters, ‘If rape is inevitable, you should just lie back and enjoy it.'”

Other guests on the show called Regan’s comments “shameful.”

According to WXYZ, host Adam de Angeli said Regan “misspoke” in trying to say not contesting the election would be like telling his daughters to lie back and enjoy rape.

Regan reportedly said in a text message to WXYZ that his remarks were being taken out of context by a “leftist group doing what they do.”

One of Regan’s daughters opposed his political career and may have cost him a 2020 election when she tweeted “If you’re in Michigan and 18+ pls for the love of god do not vote for my dad for state rep. Tell everyone.”

At the time, Regan addressed the statement by saying, “I love all of my four children and only want what is best for them. We may not always agree on ‘what is best’ but, their best, is my goal.”

Regan will square off against Democrat Carol Glanville for the seat on May 3rd.