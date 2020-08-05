Michigan governor declares racism public health crisis, establishes Black Advisory Council

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, at briefing of the state’s COVID-19 response on June 30, 2020. Courtesy of the Michigan’s governor’s office.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Chief Medical Executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun updated Michiganders on the state of the pandemic Wednesday morning, with a focus on Black Michiganders and communities of color.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the creation of the Black Leadership Advisory Council, a council that will work to identify paths of opportunity for Black Michiganders. It is the first advisory council of its kind, Whitmer said. The deadline to apply for the council is Wednesday, August 19.

At least one person on the council will be between 18-35 years old to represent young people and at least one person on the council will be an immigrant or have knowledge in immigration policy. The council will build upon Michigan’s Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities, which was created April 9.

Whitmer also announced a new directive, which declared racism is a public health crisis, which will direct the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to develop, plan, implement and advocate for communities of color.

Black Michiganders are four times more likely to die of COVID-19 than whites, despite making up 14 percent of the population in Michigan.

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II highlighted the inequities the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated among Black and Latino communities.

Gilchrist said nearly half of Black and Latino Detroiters lost their jobs due to the pandemic. Studies also show Black Businesses and other entrepreneurs were less likely to receive aid from the federal government during the pandemic.

“These inequities are as old as America itself,” Gilchrist said.

“We should have said this long ago. Racism is a public health crisis,” Gilchrist said. “But it’s not enough to simply label a health crisis. We have to take steps and this declaration creates a phase for agencies to respond to and coordinate programs to put Michigan on a path to address the issues head-on.”

As Gilchrist and Whitmer provided updates regarding the work the state is doing to build upon the state’s COVID-19 task force on racial disparities, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provided quantitative data on the pandemic.

On average, about 28,000 tests are being administered daily, which is about 2% of the population.

The state is now seeing a plateau of cases compared with the uptick in June and July.

The percent of positive tests is down slightly 3.4% from 3.7% the prior week.

Khaldun reported local health departments have identified 99 new outbreaks this week comapred to 77 the previous week.

Outbreaks occur in a variety of settings with the top categories being: nursing facilities, long-term care facilities, day care, child care services and colleges.

Khaldun said washing hands and wearing a mask is the best thing you can do to protect yourself.

She stressed that, “even though our recent number of deaths is low, we are still learning about the long-term impacts of COVID-19.”

Long-term effects include complications with the lungs, brain and heart and the effects remain among young people.

“You are not invincible,” Khaldun said addressing young people who aren’t getting hospitalized from the virus at the rate older Michiganders are.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

