LANSING, Mich. (WTVO) — Michigan’s statehouse passed a bill Tuesday to make it a hate crime to cause someone to “feel terrorized, frightened, or threatened.”

The bill was passed soon after threats were made against a synagogue in East Lansing, according to CBS News.

“With other crimes the motive may not always be clear,” said Rep. Ranjeev Puri (D). “But with hate crimes the message is extremely clear: It is to send a message that you do not belong here.”

Bill HB447 is part of a legislative package that would expand the state’s Ethnic Intimidation Act to include “sexual orientation” and “gender identity or expression” under the protected classes stipulated in the law.

The legislation expands the actions that qualify as a hate crime, including threats or damage to property, to targeted force, intimidation, threats, or bodily injury.

The bill defines intimidation as a willful course of conduct involving repeated or continuing harassment of another individual that would cause a reasonable individual to feel terrorized, frightened, or threatened, and that actually causes the victim to feel terrorized, frightened, or threatened.”

If passed, violators could be punished with a prison term of up to 5 years and a fine of $10,000.

An alternate sentence proposes community service in order to “enhance the offender’s understanding of the impact of the offense upon the victim and wider community.”

“We are setting our citizens’ disagreements up to be criminal prosecutions,” said Rep. Andrew Fink (R).

“Threats and violence and things of that nature and protecting against crime is certainly something that we absolutely should be doing in Michigan. But we shouldn’t be building that around an individual’s feelings of being frightened,” said Rep. Steve Carra (R) said.

According to Daily Wire, Rep. Angela Rigas (R) took issue with the bill’s lack of clear language in determining what constitutes “harassment,” saying it leaves the door open for interpretation.

“The state of Michigan is now explicitly allowing the gender delusion issue to be used as a ‘protected class.’ This opens up numerous issues when it comes to the courts and the continued weaponization of the system against conservatives,” Rigas said. “We saw similar concerns when they wanted to pass blocks on ‘conversion’ therapy. It seems Dems want to be in the business of telling people how to think. We are determined to keep choice and opinion a free choice despite those efforts.”

If the Senate passes the legislation, it will head to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to be signed into law.