TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WTVO) — A Michigan hair salon is under fire after announcing they will refuse to serve certain LGBTQ+ customers.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Christine Geiger, owner of Studio 8 Hair Lab, said she has the right to refuse services.

“If a human identifies as anything other than a man/woman please seeks services at a local pet groomer,” wrote Geiger. “You are not welcome at this salon. Period.”

The post received national attention partly due to it coming in the wake of a 6-3 U.S. Supreme Court ruling on June 30 that protected a Colorado web designer who refused to make a website for same-sex marriages based on her religious beliefs.

Though Michigan prohibited discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation in March, the Supreme Court’s decision ostensibly allows creative professionals to evade antidiscrimination laws in other states.

“The Supreme Court held today for the first time that a business offering customized expressive services has the right to violate state laws prohibiting such businesses from discrimination in sales,” said American Civil Liberties Union Legal Director David Cole in response to the ruling.

While “LGB are more than welcome,” according to Geiger, other members of the community will not be served.

“This stance was taken to insure that clients have the best experience, and I am admitting that since I am not willing to play the pronoun game or cater to requests outside of what I perceive as normal,” Geiger said in Google review comment.

Hair product manufacturer Jack Winn Pro publicly distanced itself from Geiger’s remarks in a statement.

“The stylist who made those comments no longer has authorization to represent our brand or product,” the statement concluded.

While no Illinois businesses have yet made headlines for refusing service, the state did recently pass a law allowing hotels to refuse service to unruly customers.