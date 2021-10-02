Microchip shortage continues to hurt car manufacturing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – More automakers are feeling the pain caused by shortages in computer chips for their cars.

General Motors, Stellantis, the former Daimler-Chrysler, Toyota and Honda are all off on new car availability to dealers.

GM and Stellantis are providing 33% and 19% less cars, respectively, in the third quarter. Toyota and Honda also fell off on deliveries by 22.4% and 24.7%, respectively.

GM’s average transaction price is over $47,000, with truck sales helping the figure.

Meanwhile, Hyundai and Kia reported increases in deliveries.

