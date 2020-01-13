Millennials are asking for donations to pay for their weddings

(FOX NEWS) — Something old, something new, something borrowed something donated?

A new study by jeweler Jean Dousset shows most millennials are asking for donations for their wedding.

The study surveyed 1,850 and only one in five couples reported the bride’s family paying for their special day.

Half of the respondents said they paid for everything themselves, splitting costs evenly between bride and groom.

Weddings are also a steep cost, the average price hitting over $38,000 according to Wedding Wire’s 2019 newlywed report.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

