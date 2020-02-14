Milwaukee Police searching for missing mom and her daughters

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CNN) — Milwaukee police are looking for a mother and her two young daughters who were last seen Saturday.

The last time Valeria Skinner-Banks spoke to and saw her 26-year-old daughter Amarah Banks, and her granddaughters, was last Friday evening, after the funeral for Amarah’s one-year-old son Arzel that day.

“One of her sisters dropped her off. And that’s the last they saw of her, going into her apartment,” Skinner-Banks said.

Amarah — who goes by Jerica — was supposed to meet her sister for brunch Saturday morning.

The thing is, Jerica never showed up…skinner-banks says on Monday, five-year-old Zaniya didn’t go to school, and on Wednesday Jerica didn’t show up for her job at Froedtert.

“By the time Wednesday came, her dad and I woke up, and I went, ‘okay, something’s not right,'” Skinner-Banks said.

Skinner-Banks says there wasn’t anything amiss inside her daughter’s apartment. But no word, at all, as to where she is.

“She’s just the kind of person that’s very consistent. And for her not to get in contact with us, and not to let us know that something is wrong,” she said.

Milwaukee police said Banks and her daughters were last seen in the area of Sherman and Green Tree at around one Saturday morning, Zanity with long black hair, a black coat and a long sleeve shirt, and 4-year-old Camaria Banks with long braided black hair, blue coat with stars, a lion king shirt, and white pants.

“We’re all trying to be strong. We’re all trying to be positive. But, we’re a little nervous, and we’re all scared,” Skinner-Banks said.

