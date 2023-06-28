BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (WTVO) — Police have arrested 19-year-old Tristan Stetina after he allegedly began attacking patrons and employees of a Minnesota restaurant by pelting them with bags of Skittles.

According to the Mankato Department of Public Safety, police responded to the restaurant on June 23rd.

Witnesses told officers that Stetina came in and began yelling, throwing bags of Skittles. One woman told police she was hit with a bag in the back, causing “a stinging pain.”

The victim told police that the perpetrator of the attack had a heart-shaped tattoo under his eye and another tattoo on the side of his face. Police said they identified Stetina, who has a history of run-ins with officers.

They found Steina at a nearby business and, as they tried to place him in handcuffs, he pulled away and tried to trip an officer. Police said it took three officers to eventually take Stetina to the ground.

Stetina was charged with misdemeanor assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

According to The Smoking Gun, Stetina was arrested in May for possession of LSD and marijuana.