Missing 6-month-old found dead in Charlotte

MATTHEWS, NC (CNN) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police discovered the remains of 6-month-old Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson near a cemetery Saturday morning. The 6-month-old went missing with his mother Thursday evening.

Police had arrested the boy’s mother, Tamara Jernel Brown, Friday night after an incident. Brown, 30, was arrested and charged with robbery and assault of a government official.

At the time of her arrest, the baby wasn’t with his mother. Police say she might be suffering from a mental health disability.

Authorities also say Brown refused to tell them where Erickson was located.

Police did not say how the baby died.

