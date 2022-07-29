SPRING, Texas (WTVO) — A 7-year-old boy was found dead inside a washing machine only hours after his adoptive parents reported him missing, according to authorities.

Police in Harris County said Troy Khoeler was found inside a top-loading washing machine in the garage of the family’s home around 7:20 a.m.

His parents had called 911 two hours earlier to report him missing, police said.

“Whether he was killed by the washing machine or killed and placed in it, we’re just so far from that, I can’t comment,” Lt. Robert Mincew said later.

Police searched the house after interviewing the parents for the missing person’s report.

“It was early in the morning, there was no indication that the door had been opened, or a window opened. After searching the neighborhood, they were unable to find the child. So the next logical step, I believe, is to search the house,” Minchew said.

Troy was adopted in 2019. Police said there were “not a lot of history” of calls from the house to police.

Authorities are waiting for the medical examiner to determine the boy’s cause of death.