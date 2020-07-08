MISSING: ‘Endangered’ 72-year-old Elgin man driving car

ELGIN, Ill. (WTVO)–Elgin Police are searching for Eliseo Cobos, 72, after he went missing Tuesday night after 11 p.m.
According to officials, Cobos has a condition that places him in danger.
He was last seen driving a blue 2010 Chevrolet Malibu with the Illinois license plate E809868 in Crystal Lake along James R Rakow and Pyott roads.
Cobos is described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, standing at 5’5″ tall, and weighing 185 pounds. He is wearing a red polo shirt and beige pants.
Any person with information should contact the Elgin Police Department at (847)289-2700, or contact 9-1-1.
