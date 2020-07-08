MISSING: ‘Endangered’ 72-year-old Elgin man driving car

National
Posted: / Updated:

(Elgin Police Department)

ELGIN, Ill. (WTVO)–Elgin Police are searching for Eliseo Cobos, 72, after he went missing Tuesday night after 11 p.m.

According to officials, Cobos has a condition that places him in danger.

He was last seen driving a blue 2010 Chevrolet Malibu with the Illinois license plate E809868 in Crystal Lake along James R Rakow and Pyott roads.

Cobos is described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, standing at 5’5″ tall, and weighing 185 pounds. He is wearing a red polo shirt and beige pants.

Any person with information should contact the Elgin Police Department at (847)289-2700, or contact 9-1-1.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories