Missing Milwaukee toddler found dead

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The AMBER Alert issued for 3-year-old Major Harris ended tragically on Thursday afternoon after police confirmed that the body of the young toddler was recovered.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Major Harris, who was the son of a recent homicide victim, was found dead near 35th and Rohr, in Milwaukee, nearly a week after first being reported missing.

No further details are available at this time, but police say the investigation surrounding Major’s disappearance and death remains ongoing.