Missing New Jersey mom found dead in Tennessee

Police believe Yasmine Uyar, of Rahway, New Jersey, was abducted with her 2-year-old by the child’s father on or around July 9. (Credit: Uyar family handout, New Jersey State Police).

RAHWAY, N.J. (WTVO/WREG) — The body of a New Jersey mother, whose son was the subject of an Amber Alert, has been found in Tennessee.

On Friday, police issued an Amber Alert for Yasemin Uyar’s 2-year-old son, Sebastian.

Police said Uyar was abducted along with her son by the boy’s father, 27-year-old Tyler Rios.

Rios was found in Monterey, Tennessee with the 2-year-old boy early Saturday morning, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Rahway Police Department Director Jonathan Parham said in a joint statement.

Uyar’s body was found in Tennessee, her mother told NJ Advance Media on Sunday morning. She was 24.

Uyar’s mother, Karen Uyar, told PIX11 News on Friday that Rios and her daughter had known each other since high school, but they haven’t been a couple since shortly after their son was born.

Since then, she said her daughter has been assaulted multiple times by Rios and has a restraining order against him.

“She was actually in the process of moving,” Karen Uyar said on Friday while the Amber Alert was still active. “We normally speak every day but I didn’t speak with her yesterday because she was busy packing and I didn’t want to bother. Unfortunately, we’re not positive over when he actually took them because none of us spoke with her yesterday.”

“While my family grieves the loss of Yasemin please remember she wasn’t just a (domestic violence) victim,” Karen Uyar wrote on Facebook. “She was a daughter, sister, mother, aunt and cousin. Her life will be celebrated as her greatest gift to this world.”