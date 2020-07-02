MISSING: Police ask for help finding endangered Wheeling man

National
Posted: / Updated:

(Wheeling Police Department)

WHEELING, Ill. (WTVO)–Police in Wheeling are asking for help in finding a man whose condition causes him to be endangered.

Young Kim, 64, was last seen at his residence in Wheeling at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1. He was wearing a dark blue checkered shirt, khaki pants, and a black wrist watch.

According to police, he is 5 feet and 7 inches tall, and weighs 110 pounds. Kim has brown eyes and silver-brownish hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wheeling Police Department at 847-459-2632 or call 911.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories