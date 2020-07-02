MISSING: Police ask for help finding endangered Wheeling man

WHEELING, Ill. (WTVO)–Police in Wheeling are asking for help in finding a man whose condition causes him to be endangered.

Young Kim, 64, was last seen at his residence in Wheeling at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1. He was wearing a dark blue checkered shirt, khaki pants, and a black wrist watch.

According to police, he is 5 feet and 7 inches tall, and weighs 110 pounds. Kim has brown eyes and silver-brownish hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wheeling Police Department at 847-459-2632 or call 911.

