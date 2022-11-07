CARROLLTON, Ga. (WTVO) — 17-year-old Kaylee Jones, who was last seen on June 14th, has been found safe, authorities in Georgia said Monday.

Jones’ parents said she snuck out of her home after her parents confiscated her computer and phone, after the teen had been caught talking with strangers online, FOX 5 reported.

The teen’s disappearance sparked a search by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the FBI, Secret Service, U.S. Marshal Service, and local law enforcement.

Her parents said Kaylee had special needs and had gone months without her prescribed medication.

“This continues to be a very active and fluid investigation and no further details will be released at this time due to the sensitive nature of the case,” the Carroll County Sheriff said on Facebook.