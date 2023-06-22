(WTVO) — As the search for the missing Titan submarine that disappeared during an exploration of the Titanic wreckage continues on, officials are concerned a safe rescue could be too late.

The US Coast Guard announced Thursday morning that a debris field was discovered within the search area by an unmanned Horizon Arctic ROV, near the Titanic wreckage. A media briefing is scheduled to take place at 2p CT.

The submersible, which launched Sunday morning for a tour of the famous ocean liner that lies 12,500 feet below the surface, was estimated to have about a four-day supply of oxygen.

Though a Coast Guard official said Wednesday the focus was squarely on rescuing the Titan’s five passengers, hopes that anyone on board the vessel would be found alive are running out.

Experts have said that the four-day oxygen supply is just an estimation and that passengers could take measures to conserve oxygen and extend the supply.

Sounds have been detected that offer a chance to narrow the search. However, as of Thursday, the Titan‘s exact location has not been determined.

The Titan was reported overdue Sunday afternoon about 435 miles (700 kilometers) south of St. John’s, Newfoundland, as it was on its way to where the iconic ocean liner sank more than a century ago. OceanGate Expeditions, which is leading the trip, has been chronicling the Titanic’s decay and the underwater ecosystem around it via yearly voyages since 2021.

The U.S. Navy said in a statement Wednesday that it was sending a specialized salvage system that’s capable of hoisting “large, bulky and heavy undersea objects such as aircraft or small vessels.”

The Titan weighs 20,000 pounds (9,000 kilograms). The U.S. Navy’s Flyaway Deep Ocean Salvage System is designed to lift up to 60,000 pounds (27,200 kilograms), the Navy said on its website.

Lost aboard the vessel is pilot Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate. His passengers are: British adventurer Hamish Harding; Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman; and French explorer and Titanic expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet.

At least 46 people successfully traveled on OceanGate’s submersible to the Titanic wreck site in 2021 and 2022, according to letters the company filed with a U.S. District Court in Norfolk, Virginia, that oversees matters involving the Titanic shipwreck.

One of the company’s first customers characterized a dive he made to the site two years ago as a “kamikaze operation.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.