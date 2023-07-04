NORTH EASTON, Mass. (WTVO) — A woman that had been missing for a week has been found alive after being stuck in mud for several days.

Emma Tetewsky, 31, was found in Massachusetts’ Borderland State Park on Monday, according to ABC News. Her family had reported her missing back on June 26, believing that she was still in the area.

She reportedly did not have her cell phone with her, nor did she have access to a car.

Hikers heard Tetewsky screaming for help in swamp-like area. They gave the police her location since they could not reach her on foot.

“Three officers waded 50 feet from the shore, through thick brush and swamp, to reach Tetewsky. It is believed that she may have been trapped at that location for at least three days,” Stoughton Police said.

Officials from the Easton Police Department were set Tetewsky free. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for serious injuries, though police said she was alert and conscious.

“There were so many agencies involved in the search for Emma over the last week. We thank everyone involved. The public never gave up hope that she would be located safely. She could not have been located without the public’s help,” Stoughton Police said.