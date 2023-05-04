An estimated “300-400 pounds” of cooked pasta was found along a creek in the woods of New Jersey’s Old Bridge Township on April 26, with no explanation of how it got there, according to reports.

Photos shared to Facebook on April 28 show mounds of spaghetti and elbow-shaped noodles, which community leader Nina Jochnowitz stumbled across in the Middlesex County woods.

Jochnowitz later confirmed that the town’s Public Works department arrived within hours of her post for “a rapid cleanup” of the river basin “and pasta dump.”

Jochnowitz said her friend dubbed it “Mission Impastable,” while on the r/NewJersey subreddit, a top commenter joked, “We should send the perpetrators to the state penne tentiary.”

However, Jochnowitz said the silly incident actually shines light on a larger issue affecting the township. According to Jochnowitz, Old Bridge doesn’t have bulk garbage pickup. “And while this is ‘only pasta,’ this is the only town in Middlesex County without bulk garbage pickup. We have hundreds of dumps of waste throughout the township” as a result.