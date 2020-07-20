Missouri governor says kids get COVID-19 in schools but will ‘get over it’

FILE – In this May 29, 2019 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media during a news conference in his Capitol office in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri’s Republican governor, Parson, is expected to announce that he’s running for a full term in office. Parson has a campaign announcement planned for Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, near his cattle ranch in Bolivar. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP File)

ST. LOUIS, M.O. (WTVO) — Missouri Governor Mike Parson acknowledged that children will contract the coronavirus disease in schools this fall, but when they do, “they’re not going to the hospitals” but will stay home and “get over it.”

The Republican governor made the comments in an Friday interview with talk show host Marc Cox.

“These kids have got to get back to school,” Parson said. “They’re at the lowest risk possible. And if they do get Covid-19, which they will — and they will when they go to school — they’re not going to the hospitals. They’re not going to have to sit in doctor’s offices. They’re going to go home, and they’re going to get over it.”

Missouri is currently averaging 854 new cases of COVID-19 per day, with a case total of 35,154 and 1,158 deaths.

St. Louis -area schools are expected to announce their fall plans this week.

In the interview, Parson also said he would likely pardon the St. Louis couple who brandished firearms at a group of Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home. Parson said “a mob does not have the right to charge your property. They had every right to protect themselves.”

