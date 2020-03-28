Missouri Humane Society offering baby goats on-demand for social distancing

UNION, Mo. (KTVI)- Practicing social distancing to help fight the spread of coronavirus can be difficult. That is why the Humane Society of Missouri’s Longmeadow Rescue Ranch is offering an “on-demand” baby goat service. You can get a goat without leaving the comfort of your home.
Longmeadow Rescue Ranch wants to get a dozen of their goats adopted. The delivery of the goat to your property is completely free if you reside within a 25-mile radius from the Ranch in Union, Mo. But, the adoption fee is $50.
See the selection of baby goats here: longmeadowrescueranch.org/adopt.
