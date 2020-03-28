Missouri Humane Society offering baby goats on-demand for social distancing

National
Posted: / Updated:

via GettyImages

UNION, Mo. (KTVI)- Practicing social distancing to help fight the spread of coronavirus can be difficult. That is why the Humane Society of Missouri’s Longmeadow Rescue Ranch is offering an “on-demand” baby goat service. You can get a goat without leaving the comfort of your home.

Longmeadow Rescue Ranch wants to get a dozen of their goats adopted. The delivery of the goat to your property is completely free if you reside within a 25-mile radius from the Ranch in Union, Mo. But, the adoption fee is $50.

See the selection of baby goats here: longmeadowrescueranch.org/adopt.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women of Rockford

Trending Stories