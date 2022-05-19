ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Patients in the Stateline area will now have healthcare brought directly to them by a brand-new mobile health van.

The van is staffed by medical professionals from UW Health of Northern Illinois and is the first of its kind in the region.

Services will include health screenings and clinics, preventative care, sports physicals, education, and more, UW Health says.

“This is an opportunity for us to bring education and prevention resources to the community, also to help those individuals who might be uninsured or underinsured,” said nursing & project coordinator, Sue Thompson. “Maybe they don’t have a health care provider, and we want to help them.”

UW Health says it plans to bring the mobile van to food pantries, community centers, school events, and more.