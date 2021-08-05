Moderna says 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine needed before winter

FILE – In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine are pictured in a new coronavirus vaccination center at the ‘Velodrom’ (velodrome-stadium) in Berlin, Germany. The European Medicines Agency has recommended approving Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 17, the first time the shot has been authorized for people under 18. In a decision on Friday, July 23, 2021 the EU drug regulator said research in more than 3,700 children aged 12 to 17 showed that the Moderna vaccine — already given the OK for adults across Europe — produced a comparable antibody response. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

(WTVO) — Moderna says those who received two doses of its COVID-19 vaccine will need a third dose before winter.

According to WNBC, the company is also working on a single shot that would act as an annual booster shot for COVID-19, the flu, and the respiratory condition RSV.

The company said it’s booster shot had proven effective against COVID-19 variants, producing “robust” immune response against delta.

Cases of COVID-19 have surged in recent weeks due to the prevalence of the delta variant, provoking new masking measures in states across the nation. However, daily death rates remain low compared to last year, presumably due to 50% of the U.S. population having received a vaccine.