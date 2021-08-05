Moderna says 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine needed before winter

(WTVO) — Moderna says those who received two doses of its COVID-19 vaccine will need a third dose before winter.
According to WNBC, the company is also working on a single shot that would act as an annual booster shot for COVID-19, the flu, and the respiratory condition RSV.
The company said it’s booster shot had proven effective against COVID-19 variants, producing “robust” immune response against delta.
Cases of COVID-19 have surged in recent weeks due to the prevalence of the delta variant, provoking new masking measures in states across the nation. However, daily death rates remain low compared to last year, presumably due to 50% of the U.S. population having received a vaccine.