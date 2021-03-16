Moderna starting COVID-19 vaccine study on kids aged 6-months to less than 12-years-old

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. On Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, California’s state epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended providers stop using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the federal Food and Drug Administration, because some people received medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

(WTNH) — Moderna Inc. announced Tuesday morning that the company is starting a Phase 2/3, two-part COVID-19 vaccine study in children.

The KidCOVE study will involve children ages 6-months to less than 12 years old. The first participants have already been dosed in the study, and Moderna expects to enroll 6,750 healthy pediatric participants.

Moderna says the study is being conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“We are pleased to begin this Phase 2/3 study of mRNA-1273 in healthy children in the U.S. and Canada and we thank NIAID and BARDA for their collaboration,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “We are encouraged by the primary analysis of the Phase 3 COVE study of mRNA-1273 in adults ages 18 and above and this pediatric study will help us assess the potential safety and immunogenicity of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate in this important younger age population.”

Right now, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed in the United States. Patients will get two doses, 28 days apart. The vaccine is currently recommended for people aged 18 and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The ClinicalTrials.gov identifier is NCT04796896. For more information about the trial, including the process for enrolling participants, please visit www.kidcovestudy.com.