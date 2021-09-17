Moderna vaccine is most effective against COVID-19 hospitalizations, study shows

FILE – In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine are pictured in a new coronavirus vaccination center at the ‘Velodrom’ (velodrome-stadium) in Berlin, Germany. The European Medicines Agency has recommended approving Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 17, the first time the shot has been authorized for people under 18. In a decision on Friday, July 23, 2021 the EU drug regulator said research in more than 3,700 children aged 12 to 17 showed that the Moderna vaccine — already given the OK for adults across Europe — produced a comparable antibody response. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVO) – A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine has been the most effective in preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations over a five-month period.

Moderna’s vaccine was 93% effective at preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the study. This is higher than Pfizer’s and Johnson and Johnson’s vaccines, which sit at 88% and 71%, respectively. The study was conducted from March through the middle of August, and assessed data from over 3,600 hospitalized adults, across 21 hospitals in 18 states.

Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines were found to have nearly identical efficacy against hospitalizations through the first four months of being fully vaccinated. However, Pfizer’s efficacy began to drop after this time period, from 91% during the first four months to 77% afterwards. Moderna’s efficacy only dropped by 1% in the same time period.

“Although these real-world data suggest some variation in levels of protection by vaccine, all FDA-approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccines provide substantial protection against COVID-19 hospitalization,” researchers said in the study. However, the study does not break down the differences of the different vaccines’ efficacy toward the Delta variant, which is currently making up about 99% of worldwide COVID-19 cases, according to CBS News.

Researchers also found the Moderna’s vaccine was the best at producing targeting a function of the virus that allows it to enter human cells.