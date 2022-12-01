BROOKLY, N.Y. (WTVO) — A mother and four children were injured in a hit-and-run at a school bus stop Wednesday. Police are still looking for the driver, who was fleeing police when the incident occurred.

According to WABC, police had tried to stop the driver of a white Mercedes-Benz, but the driver sped off, ignoring stop signs and eventually striking the family.

The mother had been waiting for two of the children to exit the bus, police said.

“When the Mercedes hit the woman, the woman flies and hit the ground and the kid was shivering,” one witness told WABC.

The victims included a 41-year-old mom, a 1-year-old daughter, a 3-year-old son, a 5-year-old daughter, and an 8-year-old daughter.

All five were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

Police found the car abandoned several blocks away. No suspects have yet been arrested.