Mom arrested for leaving children alone in motel room while she went to work

TRUMBULL, Ohio (WTVO) — A mother faces charges of child endangerment for leaving her 2 children, 10 and 2, alone while she went to work to support them, police said.

According to the Trumbull County Sheriff, Shaina Bell, 24, left her two daughters in a Motel Six room to work at a local pizza shop.

Around 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 11th, police said the eldest girl told officers that her mother was at work and was expected back by 10 p.m.

According to WFMJ, Bell told officers she usually had someone check on her children every hour while she was at work.

Bell faces two counts of child endangerment. The children were turned over to their father, police said.