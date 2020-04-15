Mom finds family photo in fake Facebook ad claiming all died from coronavirus

(CNN) — It’s a story that tugs at your heart strings — an entire family killed by COVID-19, except for a young boy.

One company was using it to sell face masks.

The problem?

None of it is true — and the mother says she has no idea how the company got her family’s photo to use in the ad.

Eight years ago, the Ancich family took a professional photo for their holiday card.

Last week, that same photo showed up in a Facebook ad for a face mask, saying the entire family had died except for the youngest son.

“Who would have the audacity to clearly not know a family and type that they had died?” said Sara Ancich.

The ad goes on to say that the family went to a church service in the middle of this pandemic and contracted COVID-19.

“It’s on the forefront of everybody’s mind in the news and everything, and how quickly it is taking lives. It could so clearly be true to people,” Ancich said.

Over the next couple of days, Ancich says she was inundated with Facebook messages from concerned family and friends.

“And they were all reaching our saying is this true? You haven’t posted anything in a while. Are you there? are you ok?”

She tried reporting the video to Facebook – but it kept popping up in her feed.

“It was upsetting. It’s violating.”

Sara says she hasn’t posted the photo on social media in years.

But if you do a reverse image search on Google, the photo is on several Pinterest boards for examples of family photos.

“I don’t know how I could have prevented this or I would have.”

In the video, the maker of the face mask, Filtermax claims it’s the most efficient respirator on the market and is FDA approved.

We checked with the FDA, and it’s not.

The ad also has video of a teenager, identified as a member of the Ancich family happily recounting his survival.

“I am curious about the boy in the video, too. Where’s he in this? Does he know that he’s out there?”

We reached out to Facebook and they immediately pulled down the ad, and there were several versions of it.

Facebook also says in order to crack down on businesses taking advantage of fear during this pandemic, it has banned all ads having to do with hand sanitizer, face masks, wipes and COVID-19 tests.

