Mom found dead, AMBER Alert issued for newborn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVO) — Officials in Tennessee have issued an AMBER Alert Wednesday morning for newborn Kennedy Hoyle after her mother was shot and killed Tuesday evening.

Police in Memphis found 27-year-old Danielle Hoyle dead near her abandoned car around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Sedgewick Drive and Levi Road.

Family members said they last heard from Hoyle on Tuesday evening as she was taking Kennedy to the hospital.

“The preliminary information revealed that the victim had been shot. Additionally, officers were advised that the victim’s 2-day-old child, Kennedy Hoyle, was last seen with the victim; however, no child was located,” Memphis police said in a Tuesday statement.

Kennedy is described as six pounds and 17 inches, with brown hair and brown eyes.

“Kennedy was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants,” the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Memphis police at 901-545-2677.