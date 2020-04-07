Mom says son’s Zoom class was interrupted by pornography

(CNN) — For many of people working and schooling from home, video conferencing is our new way of interacting with coworkers and classmates.

One Florida mom says she was shocked when her fourth-grader’s class video call was interrupted by pornography.

Claudia Reyes said, “He was logged in and I was doing the dishes and I started to hear bad words. I’m like, ‘what’s going on? Are you on the chat or are you doing something else?’ And he said, ‘No, I’m on the class.’”

Concerned about what she was hearing she ran over to the laptop and that’s when she says a pornographic video began playing on the screen!

“I put my hand on the other side of the screen so he wouldn’t see anything, but I could see the other kids’ faces and they were like shocked,” Reyes said.

Similar to photobombing, this new trend is called Zoom-bombing. Someone jumps on to derail the conference call and it can be hard to figure out who that person is and shut it down.

“At first I didn’t know what to do,” Reyes said. “My first reaction was to cover the screen but then I closed the laptop and I could still hear them.”

Zoom says it went from 10 million users last year to nearly 200 million by March of this year and while they were focused on that influx, they fell short of the community’s privacy and security expectations.

“I mean, the kids are already going through a lot, like having to do this from home and then this on top of that, it’s crazy,” Reyes said.

Zoom says there are several ways you can protect your meetings. Share the personal meeting ID only allow signed-in users to join via the e-mail they were invited with or lock the meeting down completely once everyone is in.

The FBI has tips to reduce the possibility of being hijacked:

Do not make meetings or classrooms public . In Zoom, there are two options to make a meeting private: require a meeting password or use the waiting room feature and control which guests are admitted.

. In Zoom, there are two options to make a meeting private: require a meeting password or use the waiting room feature and control which guests are admitted. Provide the link directly to specific people . Do not share a link to a teleconference or classroom on an unrestricted publicly available social media post.

. Do not share a link to a teleconference or classroom on an unrestricted publicly available social media post. Manage screensharing options . In Zoom, change screensharing to “Host Only.”

. In Zoom, change screensharing to “Host Only.” All users should have updated versions of applications . In January 2020, Zoom updated its software. In the security update, the teleconference software provider added passwords by default for meetings and disabled the ability to randomly scan for meetings to join.

. In January 2020, Zoom updated its software. In the security update, the teleconference software provider added passwords by default for meetings and disabled the ability to randomly scan for meetings to join. Make sure your organization has or develops a policy for physical and information security.

The FBI asks victims of teleconference hijacking, or any cyber-crime, to report it to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

