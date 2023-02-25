ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Facing burnout, more people are turning to part-time work.

New numbers from the U.S. Labor Department showed that more than 22 million Americans are now working part time by choice, up from about one million earlier in 2022.

Part-time work is considered anything less than 35 hours per week. About 16% of the U.S. workforce is employed part-time.

Economists said that many people started rethinking their work-life balance during the pandemic. Others have chosen to come out of retirement part-time due to rising costs.