More interest in home births due to COVID-19

(CNN)–The American Academy of Pediatrics has released new guidelines for planned home births as nurse-midwives report an increase in expectant mothers’ concerns about coming in contact with sick people inside a hospital.

The guidelines say pregnant women are considered eligible for home births if they have no pre-existing disease, including diabetes or high blood pressure.

The AAP also recommends that the best home birth candidates are carrying only one fetus and are at least 37 weeks pregnant.

The safest birth remains at a hospital, even during #COVID19. If there are complications at home, emergency transport may not be available right now because of coronavirus. Read AAP’s new recommendations on home birth here: https://t.co/tV0UyaaRBq — Amer Acad Pediatrics (@AmerAcadPeds) April 20, 2020

On the positive side of home births, women are less likely to have C-sections and often have shorter labor.

But there can be increased risks for the baby. If there’s an emergency, response times can be longer because of the pandemic.

Some doctors argue it’s safer now to have a baby in a hospital because of COVID-19.

But the updated guidelines are an indicator, planned home births may become more common.

