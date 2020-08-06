More than 100 students are under quarantine in Mississippi following the first day of school

In this photo posted on Twitter, students crowd a hallway, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at North Paulding High School in Dallas, Ga. The 30,000-student suburban Paulding County school district in suburban Atlanta resumed classes Monday with 70% of students returning for in-person classes five days a week, days after the principal at North Paulding announced some members of the football team had tested positive for COVID-19. The district says it is encouraging mask use, but isn’t requiring it. (Twitter via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. – One Mississippi school district has seen a handful of coronavirus cases among students since reopening for in-person classes last week.

Gov. Tate Reeves says Corinth School District is doing a good job about providing public information. The district is posting daily updates on Facebook after receiving positive test results.

More than 100 Corinth students are quarantined after six cases were found.

The governor says the state does not require school districts to release information about virus cases. He says he hopes every district will be transparent – but it’s their responsibility to do that.

